Biden to host presidents of Canada and Mexico at White House next week

Washington — President Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House next week for the first North American Leaders' Summit since 2016.

The three leaders will "reaffirm their strong ties" and collaborate on ending the COVID-19 pandemic at the November 18 meeting, as well as advancing competitiveness and health security, according to the White House. They will also discuss climate change and the future of migration.

Juan Gonzalez, the White House's senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs, said Mr. Biden's meeting with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts is a signal of the United States' commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

The meeting comes after the U.S. lifted most pandemic-related border restrictions for vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico, allowing non-essential travel from both countries for the first time since March 2020.