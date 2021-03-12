Watch Live: Biden and Harris deliver remarks on the American Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are delivering remarks Friday on the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress this week. The president signed the bill into law on Thursday.

The landmark legislation, which is widely popular among the American people, aims to stabilize the economy one year into the pandemic. It provides $1,400 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 annually, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and $14 billion for vaccine distribution. The bill also provides $130 billion to elementary, middle and high schools to assist with safe reopening.

How to watch Biden and Harris deliver remarks today

What: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks on the American Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks on the American Rescue Plan Date: Friday, March 12, 2021

Friday, March 12, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Location: The Rose Garden, The White House, Washington, D.C.

The Rose Garden, The White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The bill was narrowly approved by the House on Wednesday with a vote of 220 to 211, with one Democrat joining all Republicans in voting against it. It passed the Senate on Saturday with a 50 to 49 vote, also along party lines. Members of Congress are expected to attend Biden and Harris' remarks on Friday.

The remarks come after Mr. Biden delivered his first prime-time address on Thursday night, where he officially announced that he will direct all states, tribes and territories to make all adults eligible to receive a vaccine no later than May 1. He also said his administration is on track to reach 2 million shots a day and to reach his original goal of 100 million shots in arms on his 60th day in office, just 10 days from now.

Biden, Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will go on the road next week to promote the legislation across the country, in what is being billed as a "Help is Here" tour. The nationwide events will culminate with a trip by the president and vice president to Atlanta, Georgia at the end of next week.

"In the coming weeks and months I'll be traveling along with the first lady, the vice president, the second gentleman and members of my Cabinet to speak directly to you. To tell you the truth about how the American Rescue Plan meets the moment," Mr. Biden said in his speech on Thursday.

Three in four Americans approve of Congress' passing the economic relief package, according to a CBS News poll released on Thursday. Large majorities of Democrats and independents, along with nearly half of Republicans, said they approved of the bill's passage.