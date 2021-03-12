COVID relief legislation popular with Americans — CBS News poll

Three in four Americans approve of Congress' passing the economic relief package — the measure continues to draw wide support. Large majorities of Democrats and independents, along with nearly half of Republicans, said they approved of the bill's passage.

Overall, majorities across income groups approve of the COVID economic relief package. Among Republicans, there is more support for it among those with lower household incomes than among those with higher incomes.

As President Biden prepares to address the nation, two-thirds of Americans give him positive marks for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak overall.

This includes the percentage who think he is doing a very good job handling it — which has jumped 11 points since last month.

And people are growing less critical of the speed of the vaccine distribution in their state than they were last month. While 47% feel distribution is moving too slowly, that's down from 61%. This drop is seen across demographic groups.

Mr. Biden continues to receive a positive overall job rating from most Americans, with 60% approval, similar to his rating in February.

This CBS News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,306 U.S. residents interviewed between March 9-10, 2021. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as the 2020 presidential vote and registration status. The margin of error is ±3.3 points.

