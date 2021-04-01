Biden gets mixed ratings on immigration

Amid a surge of migrant children at the southern U.S. border, the public is largely divided on President Joe Biden's handling of immigration: 52% approve, while 48% disapprove. These ratings, while narrowly more positive than negative, lag behind Mr. Biden's overall job approval, his handling of the economy and his marks on the coronavirus.

About one in five adults who approve of the President's job performance overall disapprove of how he is handling immigration.

Groups that have a less positive view of Biden's handling of immigration compared to his overall job performance include independents, men, seniors and White Americans. Majorities of these groups approve of the overall job the President is doing but express more disapproval than approval for his handling of immigration.

This issue of immigration has long divided Republicans and Democrats. Here too, Democrats overwhelmingly approve of President Biden's handling of the issue, while most Republicans disapprove.

This CBS News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 2,382 U.S. residents interviewed between March 10-13, 2021. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as the 2020 presidential vote and registration status. The margin of error is ± 2.2 points.