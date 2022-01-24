Biden refers to Fox News correspondent as a "stupid son of a bitch"

Biden refers to reporter as "stupid son of a ...

Biden refers to reporter as "stupid son of a bitch"

President Biden appeared to be caught on a hot mic on Monday, calling a Fox News correspondent a "stupid son of a bitch" after the journalist asked a question about inflation. It's unclear whether the president knew his mic was still on, but the moment was also caught on camera.

"Do you think inflation is a political liability going into the midterms?" Fox News White House correspondent Doocy could be heard shouting as journalists filed out of the room.

"No, it's a great asset," Mr. Biden muttered sarcastically. "More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."

The White House has yet to comment on the president's remark.

Doocy is known for his combative approach to White House questioning, frequently pressing White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the president himself about topics like inflation, immigration and crime. On Fox News after the incident, Doocy laughed it off, saying "nobody has fact checked him yet and said it's not true."

Mr. Biden, who held a nearly two-hour news conference with reporters last week, has occasionally become frustrated with reporters' questions. During that marathon news conference, he raised his voice to another reporter who asked the president about his comments comparing those who opposed his voting access agenda to the likes of Bull Connor and George Wallace.