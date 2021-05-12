Watch Live: Biden speaks on COVID-19 response as CDC panel considers Pfizer vaccine for youth

Washington — President Biden on Wednesday will speak on the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination efforts in the U.S., shortly after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel is expected to vote on the use of Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine for young people on Monday.

While vaccinations in the U.S. climbed over the past months, daily rates are now beginning to slow, with more than 263 million vaccine doses administered and 58.5% of adults receiving at least one shot. As more Americans get their shots and the number of new cases declining, states have rolled back restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

How to watch President Biden's remarks

What : President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and vaccinations

: President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and vaccinations When : Wednesday, May 12

: Wednesday, May 12 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : The White House

: The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The FDA's announcement Monday it is expanding the emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech will allow millions of adolescents to get their inoculations and make it easier for students to return to full-time, in-person school in the fall.

Beyond the FDA's move, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting Wednesday to discuss the safety and efficacy of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine in adolescents. The shot is already authorized for emergency use in Americans older than 16.

Mr. Biden and his administration have spearheaded initiatives designed to incentivize Americans to get their vaccines, as supply of the shots outpaces demand. The Biden administration announced Tuesday a new partnership with ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft to provide free rides to vaccine sites and is working with large community colleges to vaccine their students.

The president has also encouraged employers to provide paid time off for their workers to get their shots and recover from any side effects and announced last month a new tax credit for small and medium-sized businesses who provide the leave.

Mr. Biden has set July 4 as a target date for 70% of the U.S. adult population to have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 160 million adults to be fully vaccinated.