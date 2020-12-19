Watch Live: Biden announces nominees for climate team
President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday will formally announce his nominees for a team that will address climate change, including his nominees for Environmental Protection Agency administrator and Interior secretary.
Congresswoman Deb Haaland, Biden's nominee to lead the Interior Department, will be the first Native American to lead the agency if confirmed. Mr. Biden's nominee for EPA administrator, Michael Regan, will be the first Black man to lead the agency if he's confirmed.
How to watch Biden announce his climate team today
- What: President-elect Joe Biden announces nominees for his climate team
- Date: Saturday, December 19, 2020
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device.
The other nominees and appointees Mr. Biden will announce are:
- Nominee for Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm
- Nominee for Chair of the Council of the Council on Environmental Quality, Brenda Mallory
- Appointee for National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy
- Appointee for Deputy National Climate Advisor, Ali Zaidi
Granholm previously served as the governor of Michigan, and is a vocal advocate for clean energy, as Mr. Biden looks to transition the U.S. away from fossil fuels.