The life and impact of Alexey Navalny

Alexey Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in prison Friday, Russia’s prison authorities said. He was 47. Chris Livesay looks into the legacy of the politician who dared to challenge Putin's Russia.
