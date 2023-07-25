Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Biden to forgive $130 million in debt for CollegeAmerica students

By Sanvi Bangalore

/ MoneyWatch

Another student loan forgiveness plan
Biden administration takes steps to forgive billions in student loans 03:43

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he is forgiving $130 million in student debt for 7,400 borrowers who attended CollegeAmerica in Colorado, a defunct for-profit college that shut down in 2020 after misleading students about their career prospects and loans.

The debt will be forgiven automatically for students who were enrolled in the Colorado-based locations of CollegeAmerica between January 1, 2006 and July 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Education said Tuesday in a statement. The college's Colorado locations stopped enrolling new students in 2019 and closed by September 2020.

CollegeAmerica billed itself as helping working adults earn their degrees, but it drew criticism from education experts and state officials. In 2018, the institution was put on probation by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) because the program was "designed and implemented in a manner that is not designed for student success," the ACCSC said

On Tuesday, the Education Department said that CollegeAmerica's parent company, the Center for Excellence in Higher Education, had misrepresented the salaries and employment rates of its graduates, as well as private loan terms. The agency based its findings on evidence provided by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who in 2020 alleged the college had lured students into expensive, but inferior, programs by promising unattainable salaries and jobs.

CollegeAmerica borrowers "were lied to, ripped off and saddled with mountains of debt," President Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

Halved payments and forgiven debt: How the new student loan forgiveness plan might affect you 02:19

The debt relief comes weeks after the Supreme Court invalidated the Biden administration's plan for broad-based student loan forgiveness, which would have erased up to $20,000 in debt for 40 million borrowers. Loan payments are slated to resume in October after a three-year pause. 

With Tuesday's announcement, the White House has approved $14.7 billion in debt relief for 1.1 million student loan borrowers "whose colleges took advantage of them or closed abruptly," such as those who attended CollegeAmerica, Biden said in the statement.

Sanvi Bangalore

Sanvi Bangalore is a business reporting intern for CBS MoneyWatch. She attends American University in Washington, D.C., and is studying business administration and journalism.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 5:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.