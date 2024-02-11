Beyoncé announces new album during 2024 Super Bowl after Verizon commercial hints at music drop

Beyoncé announced Sunday evening that she's dropping a new album, minutes after starring in a clue-laden Verizon commercial about "breaking the internet" that aired shortly after the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

The project, which appears to be a country album, will be released on March 29 and was described as "act ii" of the three-act project that began with Beyoncé's critically acclaimed "Renaissance" album, which she released in 2022.

The surprise news came in the form of a grainy video posted to her website and Instagram account that showed a group of men in cowboy hats in the middle of a desert ogling a giant billboard of Beyoncé (also in a cowboy hat) posing above the words: "TEXAS! HOLD 'EM."

The video ends with Beyoncé previewing a country song about Texas, the state in which she was born and raised.

Beyonce, in a white cowboy hat, and Jay-Z during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy