Beyoncé and Jay-Z dedicate Detroit concert to Aretha Franklin

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are keeping Aretha Franklin in their hearts while the legendary singer, according to a source, is in hospice care. The power couple performed in Detroit on Monday and dedicated their concert to the Queen of Soul, reports Entertainment Tonight.

After performing their first song at the show, Beyoncé told the crowd, "This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin," ET reported.

Franklin was born in Tennessee but considers Detroit, where she grew up, her home. She is reportedly in the city surrounded by friends and family as she struggles with an unspecified ailment, according to ET.

DJ Kahled, who opens for the married performers on their "On the Run II" tour, also paid tribute to Franklin, playing her 1967 hit "Respect," during the pre-show.

Video from a fan in the audience shows the DJ shout "make some noise for Aretha Franklin," as the crowd sings along to the iconic anthem.

DJ Khaled tribute to Aretha Franklin before exiting the stage on a bird scooter pic.twitter.com/w5WRDAN5GE — Graham Davis (@grahamdavis) August 14, 2018

After performing the opening song with Jay-Z, Beyoncé said: “This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin,” while also saying, “We love you and thank you” #OTII #Detroit — Ford Field (@fordfield) August 14, 2018

A source close to Aretha Franklin's family told CBS News the 76-year-old is seriously ill. She has battled health problems for several years.

Celebrities and politicians reacted to the word of her poor health on Monday. "Praying for the Queen of Soul," singer Mariah Carey tweeted. "Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight," former President Bill Clinton wrote.