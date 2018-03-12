CBSN
By Andrea Park CBS News March 12, 2018, 1:17 PM

Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce "On the Run II" tour

Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 2, 2014.

After Beyoncé and Jay-Z sent fans into a frenzy last week when they momentarily listed a tour date for "On the Run II," music's most powerful couple have now made it official: The two are going on a joint tour which kicks off this summer. 

Beyoncé posted images on Instagram that said "OTR II." Her website has pre-sale information for tour dates in Europe and North America. North American tour dates go on sale on March 19, while European dates go on sale on March 19 or 23, depending on the city. Check Beyoncé's website for more information on the pre-sale. 

Jay-Z and Beyoncé last embarked on a joint tour together in 2014 called "On the Run," which promoted the albums "Beyoncé" and "Magna Carta Holy Grail." "On the Run" made more than $100 million in ticket sales. Fans have been hoping for a new tour featuring Beyoncé's "Lemonade" and Jay-Z's "4:44," two intertwined albums about Jay-Z's infidelity in their marriage. 

In 2014, Beyoncé called the joint tour the best of her life. She posted a photo of Jay-Z holding their daughter, Blue Ivy, alongside the caption: "Thank you San Fran! Your city is beautiful. It was the perfect place to complete the best tour of my life! Thank you to all the fans that supported our show. God bless." The Instagram post came amid rumors that the couple's marriage was getting rocky.

"On the Run II" European tour dates:

June 6: Cardiff, U.K. -- Principality Stadium

June 9: Glasgow -- Hampden Park

June 13: Manchester -- Etihad Stadium

June 15: London -- London Stadium

June 19: Amsterdam -- Amsterdam Arena

June 23: Copenhagen -- Parken Stadium 

June 25: Stockholm -- Friends Arena 

June 28: Berlin -- Olympiastadion

June 30: Warsaw -- Stadion Narodowy

July 3: Cologne, Germany -- RheinEnergieStadion 

July 6: Milan -- San Siro 

July 8: Rome -- Stadio Olimpico 

July 11: Barcelona -- Olympic Stadium 

July 14: Paris -- Stade de France

July 17: Nice, France -- Allianz Riviera

"On the Run II" North American tour dates:

July 25: Cleveland -- FirstEnergy Stadium 

July 28: Washington, D.C. -- FedEx Field  

July 30: Philadelphia -- Lincoln Financial Field 

Aug. 2: East Rutherford, N.J. -- MetLife Stadium 

Aug. 5: Boston -- Gillette Stadium 

Aug. 8: Minneapolis -- US Bank Stadium 

Aug. 10: Chicago -- Soldier Field 

Aug. 13: Detroit -- Ford Field

Aug. 18: Buffalo -- New Era Field

Aug. 23: Nashville -- Vanderbilt Stadium 

Aug. 25: Atlanta -- Mercedes Benz Stadium 

Aug. 29: Orlando -- Camping World Stadium 

Aug. 31: Miami -- Hard Rock Stadium 

Sept. 11: Arlington, Texas -- AT&T Stadium 

Sept. 13: New Orleans -- Mercedes-Benz Superdome 

Sept. 15: Houston -- NRG Stadium

Sept. 19: Phoenix -- University of Phoenix Stadium 

Sept. 22: Los Angeles -- Rose Bowl 

Sept. 27: San Diego -- SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29: Santa Clara, California -- Levi's Stadium 

Oct. 2: Vancouver -- BC Place 

