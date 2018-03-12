Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce "On the Run II" tour

After Beyoncé and Jay-Z sent fans into a frenzy last week when they momentarily listed a tour date for "On the Run II," music's most powerful couple have now made it official: The two are going on a joint tour which kicks off this summer.

Beyoncé posted images on Instagram that said "OTR II." Her website has pre-sale information for tour dates in Europe and North America. North American tour dates go on sale on March 19, while European dates go on sale on March 19 or 23, depending on the city. Check Beyoncé's website for more information on the pre-sale.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé last embarked on a joint tour together in 2014 called "On the Run," which promoted the albums "Beyoncé" and "Magna Carta Holy Grail." "On the Run" made more than $100 million in ticket sales. Fans have been hoping for a new tour featuring Beyoncé's "Lemonade" and Jay-Z's "4:44," two intertwined albums about Jay-Z's infidelity in their marriage.

In 2014, Beyoncé called the joint tour the best of her life. She posted a photo of Jay-Z holding their daughter, Blue Ivy, alongside the caption: "Thank you San Fran! Your city is beautiful. It was the perfect place to complete the best tour of my life! Thank you to all the fans that supported our show. God bless." The Instagram post came amid rumors that the couple's marriage was getting rocky.

"On the Run II" European tour dates:

June 6: Cardiff, U.K. -- Principality Stadium

June 9: Glasgow -- Hampden Park

June 13: Manchester -- Etihad Stadium

June 15: London -- London Stadium

June 19: Amsterdam -- Amsterdam Arena

June 23: Copenhagen -- Parken Stadium

June 25: Stockholm -- Friends Arena

June 28: Berlin -- Olympiastadion

June 30: Warsaw -- Stadion Narodowy

July 3: Cologne, Germany -- RheinEnergieStadion

July 6: Milan -- San Siro

July 8: Rome -- Stadio Olimpico

July 11: Barcelona -- Olympic Stadium

July 14: Paris -- Stade de France

July 17: Nice, France -- Allianz Riviera

"On the Run II" North American tour dates:

July 25: Cleveland -- FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28: Washington, D.C. -- FedEx Field

July 30: Philadelphia -- Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 2: East Rutherford, N.J. -- MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5: Boston -- Gillette Stadium

Aug. 8: Minneapolis -- US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10: Chicago -- Soldier Field

Aug. 13: Detroit -- Ford Field

Aug. 18: Buffalo -- New Era Field

Aug. 23: Nashville -- Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25: Atlanta -- Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29: Orlando -- Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31: Miami -- Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11: Arlington, Texas -- AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13: New Orleans -- Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15: Houston -- NRG Stadium

Sept. 19: Phoenix -- University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22: Los Angeles -- Rose Bowl

Sept. 27: San Diego -- SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29: Santa Clara, California -- Levi's Stadium

Oct. 2: Vancouver -- BC Place