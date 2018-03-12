Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce "On the Run II" tour

After Beyoncé and Jay-Z sent fans into a frenzy last week when they momentarily listed a tour date for "On the Run II," music's most powerful couple have now made it official: The two are going on a joint tour which kicks off this summer.
Beyoncé posted images on Instagram that said "OTR II." Her website has pre-sale information for tour dates in Europe and North America. North American tour dates go on sale on March 19, while European dates go on sale on March 19 or 23, depending on the city. Check Beyoncé's website for more information on the pre-sale.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé last embarked on a joint tour together in 2014 called "On the Run," which promoted the albums "Beyoncé" and "Magna Carta Holy Grail." "On the Run" made more than $100 million in ticket sales. Fans have been hoping for a new tour featuring Beyoncé's "Lemonade" and Jay-Z's "4:44," two intertwined albums about Jay-Z's infidelity in their marriage.
In 2014, Beyoncé called the joint tour the best of her life. She posted a photo of Jay-Z holding their daughter, Blue Ivy, alongside the caption: "Thank you San Fran! Your city is beautiful. It was the perfect place to complete the best tour of my life! Thank you to all the fans that supported our show. God bless." The Instagram post came amid rumors that the couple's marriage was getting rocky.
"On the Run II" European tour dates:
June 6: Cardiff, U.K. -- Principality Stadium
June 9: Glasgow -- Hampden Park
June 13: Manchester -- Etihad Stadium
June 15: London -- London Stadium
June 19: Amsterdam -- Amsterdam Arena
June 23: Copenhagen -- Parken Stadium
June 25: Stockholm -- Friends Arena
June 28: Berlin -- Olympiastadion
June 30: Warsaw -- Stadion Narodowy
July 3: Cologne, Germany -- RheinEnergieStadion
July 6: Milan -- San Siro
July 8: Rome -- Stadio Olimpico
July 11: Barcelona -- Olympic Stadium
July 14: Paris -- Stade de France
July 17: Nice, France -- Allianz Riviera
"On the Run II" North American tour dates:
July 25: Cleveland -- FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28: Washington, D.C. -- FedEx Field
July 30: Philadelphia -- Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2: East Rutherford, N.J. -- MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5: Boston -- Gillette Stadium
Aug. 8: Minneapolis -- US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10: Chicago -- Soldier Field
Aug. 13: Detroit -- Ford Field
Aug. 18: Buffalo -- New Era Field
Aug. 23: Nashville -- Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25: Atlanta -- Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29: Orlando -- Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31: Miami -- Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11: Arlington, Texas -- AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13: New Orleans -- Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15: Houston -- NRG Stadium
Sept. 19: Phoenix -- University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22: Los Angeles -- Rose Bowl
Sept. 27: San Diego -- SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29: Santa Clara, California -- Levi's Stadium
Oct. 2: Vancouver -- BC Place