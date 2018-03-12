Betsy DeVos pushes back against criticism over "60 Minutes" interview

WASHINGTON -- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos appeared on "60 Minutes" Sunday night and was unable to answer questions about schools in her own state.

Lesley Stahl: Have you seen the really bad schools? Maybe try to figure out what they're doing? Betsy DeVos: I have not, I have not, I have not intentionally visited schools that are underperforming. Lesley Stahl: Maybe you should. Betsy DeVos: Maybe I should, yes.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Michigan ranks number 36 overall in education. DeVos has championed school choice proposals which take funds away from underperforming public schools and invest in charter and private schools.

Lesley Stahl: The public schools here are doing worse than they did. Betsy DeVos: Michigan schools need to do better. There is no doubt about it.

Monday afternoon, DeVos defended herself on Twitter, saying: "Missing from @60minutes students at charter schools in Detroit are doing 2x better than their peers."

Also missing from @60Minutes: students at charter schools in Detroit are doing 2x better than their peers. The reforms are helping, but there’s so much more to do. We must help all students be better prepared for strong futures. https://t.co/nZ8iqHhLBd pic.twitter.com/xoiegl2VF1 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) March 12, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she's not sure if the president saw the entire interview. But sources tell CBS News' Major Garrett that administration officials inside and outside the White House are regarding the interview as uneven and ill-prepared. However, right now she still has a vote of confidence from the president who put DeVos in charge of a commission that will focus on school safety.