Buying pet insurance? This is the best time to act

To fully take advantage of the benefits that pet insurance offers, you should buy it at the right time. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pet insurance offers dog and cat owners a unique opportunity to both protect their animals and their bank account. In exchange for a minimal fee to a provider, each month (potentially cheaper if paid annually) owners can rest easy knowing that their pet has guaranteed medical care. And, should something happen in the future, they'll have the financial support to get through it.

While the benefits of a robust pet insurance policy are substantial it's similar to other investments in that the timing behind it is crucial. Just like you wouldn't typically buy life insurance later in life - or travel insurance once you're in the airport - you'll want to purchase pet insurance at the right time.

If you're considering pet insurance, or want to add more pets to your current coverage, reach out to a provider now.

The best time to buy pet insurance

The best time to buy pet insurance is when your pet is young and healthy. Here's why:

Lower cost

Pet insurance, similarly to life insurance for humans, will only get more expensive as the pet ages and their health deteriorates. Because older animals are riskier to insure than younger ones, pet insurance companies will usually charge higher premiums for coverage. Or they may deny coverage outright, depending on the pet's age and current health status.

That's why it pays to act early. If any medical emergencies or conditions develop in the future the insurance will likely cover them. And the cost won't break the bank because at such a young age the animal is healthy and free of major medical ailments.

So, it pays to get insured early. It'll both protect the pet and your bank account.

Comprehensive care

If your pet is young the chances are they have no (or minimal) pre-existing conditions. This is important because pet insurance providers, unlike health insurance companies for humans, can discriminate against pets with pre-existing conditions and deny coverage for these issues.

"A pre-existing condition is any injury or illness which occurs or shows symptoms before coverage starts or during a waiting period," Spot pet insurance explains. "A condition is considered pre-existing whether or not it's been officially diagnosed or treated; all that matters is when it occurred or symptoms first displayed."

"A pre-existing condition is anything that happens before you enroll or during the waiting period," Fetch by The Dodo explains. "Like other providers, we don't cover pre-existing conditions."

This is why buying pet insurance when your pet is young is so important. You'll want your insurance to cover as many issues as possible. But if you wait, and new conditions arise, your insurance options will be limited.

Two other considerations

While the above two reasons strongly support getting pet insurance when your pet is young you can still potentially secure a reasonable rate and protection plan when your pet is older, too. Younger is better but if your pet is a few years old and healthy you may still be able to get good coverage (just don't wait much longer).

And if your pet has a pre-existing condition? Don't despair. Your coverage limitations may only be temporary, according to Spot pet insurance.

"However, with plans provided by Spot, this doesn't mean the condition can't be covered in the future if the condition is curable," they explain. "An injury or illness that is curable, cured, and free of treatment and symptoms for 180 days will no longer be regarded as pre-existing, with the exception of knee and ligament conditions. If a knee or ligament condition occurs before the coverage effective date or during a waiting period, any future ones won't be covered."

If you want to insure your dog or cat but aren't sure if their current conditions fall under the protection zone then consider speaking with a pet insurance expert today. They can answer any questions you have and help you build a plan that works for you and your furry friend.