When it comes to earning money on your savings, a lot of emphasis is put on the annual percentage yield (APY) tied to your savings account. And, that makes sense. After all, savings account rates can vary, sometimes significantly, from one bank or credit union to the next. And, while the average savings account rate is currently just 0.46%, today's high-rate environment makes it possible to earn well over 5% on your money with the right high-yield savings account.

In turn, you have the potential to rake in the interest earnings on your money right now, but only if you choose the right account. But while your savings rate has a big impact on your earnings, other factors could also have an influence on how quickly your money grows right now, like savings account bonuses. By taking advantage of these bonuses, you can maximize your savings earnings without much extra work. And in some cases, you could earn hundreds of dollars just by opening an account and making a few deposits.

As with your savings account rate, though, these bonuses can differ vastly from one account to the next. So if you want to capitalize on them, it's important to find the best offers available to you right now. And, you can start with the list of savings accounts below, which outline some of the top bonuses available today.

6 best savings account bonuses right now (up to $525)

You can earn hundreds of dollars in bonuses by opening up one or more of the following accounts right now:

Wells Fargo: $525

New Wells Fargo customers can earn a bonus of $525 currently by opening a new savings account with the bank. To qualify, accounts need to be opened in person at a Wells Fargo branch and will need to be funded with at least $25,000 within 30 days of opening the account. Customers must also keep an account balance of at least $25,000 for another 90 days after account opening to earn this bonus. This bonus offer ends on April 1, 2024.

PNC Bank: Up to $400

New customers who open a new Virtual Wallet account with PNC Bank can earn a bonus of up to $400 right now. Customers can qualify to earn a bonus of $100 by making direct deposits of $500 or more to their Virtual Wallet or $200 by making direct deposits of $2,000 or more within the first 60 days of opening the account. New PNC Bank customers can also earn a bonus of $400 by making direct deposits of $5,000 or more. This bonus offer ends on April 30, 2024.

Sofi Checking and Savings: Up to $300

New account holders (or existing customers who haven't yet made a direct deposit) can earn a bonus of up to $300 with a Sofi Checking and Savings account. Earn a $50 bonus by depositing between $1,000 to $4,999.99 or a $300 bonus by depositing $5,000 or more. This bonus offer ends on June 30, 2024.

TD Bank: $200

New customers (or customers who have not yet earned a savings bonus from TD Bank and have not opened a new personal savings or money market account with TD bank in the last 12 months) can earn a $200 bonus by opening a new TD Signature Savings or TD Simple Savings account and maintaining a balance of at least $10,000 for 90 days. This bonus offer ends on April 30, 2024.

Barclays: $200

New customers can earn a $200 bonus with Barclays by opening a Barclays Savings account. To qualify, customers need to deposit at least $25,000 into the account within 30 days and keep an account balance of at least $25,000 for 120 days. This bonus offer ends on May 3, 2024.

Alliant Bank: $100

New customers can earn a $100 bonus with Alliant Bank by opening an Alliant High-Rate Savings Account and depositing at least $100 a month for 12 consecutive months. To qualify, customers should have a balance of at least $1,200 or more at the end of the 12-month period. This bonus offer ends on December 31, 2024.

The bottom line

If you open one of the savings accounts outlined above, you could earn hundreds of dollars or more on your money. And, in most cases, it doesn't take much extra work to do so. You simply have to open the account and meet the deposit and balance requirements to earn it. And, when you combine those bonus cash offers with today's high savings rates, you may be able to rack up the returns quickly. But if you want to take advantage of what these accounts offer, you'll need to move quickly. These offers can change over time, and in today's uncertain economic environment, waiting could mean missing out.