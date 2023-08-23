We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After a year of falling prices, inflation ticked up 3.2% in July. Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, surged by 4.7% compared to the previous year. As a result, many Americans are finding it harder to meet their monthly expenses.

However, the news isn't all bad, as worker wages are growing faster than consumer prices for the first time in two years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Still, after two years of persistent inflation, many households are struggling to cover their expenses, leading some to turn to credit cards to make ends meet. The total U.S. credit card debt is now over $1 trillion, with average interest rates over 22%, while rates on new cards approach 25%.

Debt relief is one option for Americans struggling to manage their debt. Debt relief companies, sometimes called debt settlement companies, offer different services to help you better manage your debt, including negotiating with your creditors to reduce your debt amount.

The best debt relief companies are reputable and earn positive reviews for their services. Below, we break down our picks for top debt relief companies based on different categories to fit your needs. Start by exploring your debt relief options here now.

Best debt relief companies 2023

Here are some of the best debt relief companies broken down into four categories.

Best overall: Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief is our pick for the best overall debt relief company for its stellar reputation and ratings, experience and its focus on providing personalized options for its clients. The company, founded in 2011, has enrolled over 300,000 clients and resolved over $2 billion in debt. It has an outstanding 4.9 rating with Trustpilot and an A+ grade with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Working with Accredited Debt Relief starts with a free phone or online consultation. A representative will work with you to determine the best option to address your unique financial situation. The firm provides multiple debt relief programs to tackle your unsecured credit card debt, typically lowering or eliminating it in 12 to 48 months—12 months quicker than many of its competitors.

The standard fee for Accredited Debt relief ranges from 15% to 25% of the debt you enroll in the service, but you're not charged until your debts are reduced.

Best for small debts: Freedom Debt Relief

Freedom Debt Relief is our selection for the best debt relief service for those with debts under $10,000. The firm has resolved over $15 billion in debt for over 850,000 clients over the last 20 years and has an A+ BBB rating and a 4.46-star customer feedback score.

Freedom Debt Relief aims to help with unsecured debts like credit cards, personal loans and medical bills. The company negotiates with your creditors to reduce the amount you owe and help you get out of debt. According to the firm, clients with at least $7,500 in debt resolve it within two to five years. Freedom Debt Relief charges 15% to 25% of the enrolled debt with no upfront fees, and you won't pay anything until you've agreed to a settlement.

Best for large debts: National Debt Relief

If you're buried under significant debt, National Debt Relief is a reputable debt relief company that can help you find financial relief. Since 2009, they've helped over 600,000 clients get out of debt for debt amounts of up to $100,000 and more. They earned an impressive 4.7-star Trustpilot rating and an A+ with the BBB.

National Debt Relief offers different plans tailored to your situation and the firm claims you can regain your financial footing within 24 to 48 months. The company specializes in helping clients with high-interest debt reduce their balances by negotiating with their creditors. The fee for their services is 15% to 25% of enrolled debt and comes with a money-back guarantee.

Best for credit card debt: Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief, our top pick overall, also earns our recommendation as the best choice for cutting or zeroing out credit card debt. The company offers several solutions to tackle unsecured credit card debt, which can be completed in as few as 12 months.

Accredited Debt Relief can negotiate for a lower credit card balance and reduced fees, so you can pay off your debt for less than you owe. But if you're not keen on lowering your debt through debt settlement, the company can help you consolidate your credit card debt if your total credit card debt exceeds $10,000. Accredited Debt Relief offers a free online or phone consultation where a debt specialist can help you create a personalized plan to cut down your debt.

Alternative options for debt relief

While debt relief companies can help you settle your debt for less than you owe and give your finances some breathing room, they're not your only choice. Here are some alternative options to help manage your debt.

The bottom line

