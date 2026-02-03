Consumer Reports unveils top 10 vehicles for 2026. See which cars made the list.

Consumer Reports' verdict on the top new cars for 2026 is in, and it brings some welcome news for car shoppers looking to cut down on their fuel use while also staying safe on the road.

This year's mix of top cars, trucks and SUVs include several models that come in below the average $50,000 starting price for a new vehicle.

For the first time, the top 10 also all come in electric or hybrid versions, according to the product testing and research group, which released its rankings on Tuesday. Compared to gas-powered vehicles, the hybrid and EV options offer perks like better acceleration, quieter cabins and improved fuel economy, according to Consumer Reports.

"Everything here is electrified, so to speak," said Alex Knizek, director of auto test development at Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports purchases and tests about 50 new vehicles every year, assessing the cars based on their performance in dozens of road tests, as well as government and insurance industry crash tests. The organization also considers reliability and consumer satisfaction scores pulled from survey data.

Most cars that claimed the highest rankings are repeats from last year, with the exception of three new vehicles that managed to infiltrate the top 10. Read on for Consumer Reports' list of the best vehicles for 2026.

Best small car: Honda Civic

The Honda Civic, long lauded for its value, is a new entrant into Consumer Reports' top 10 this year. The car's base price in 2026 is $24,695.

Of the car maker's three Honda Civic sedan models, CR said the hybrid version is the best. It offers all the perks of the gas-powered models, in addition to better fuel efficiency — at 44 miles per gallon (mpg) — and superior acceleration — going from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, according to Consumer Reports. Honda introduced the hybrid version of its Honda Civic vehicle in 2003, according to JD Power.

According to Knizek, the hybrid model is both quieter and more powerful than the gas-powered model.

Honda Civic Hybrid John "JP" Powers; photo courtesy of Consumer Reports

Best midsize Car: Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry, now sold exclusively as a hybrid, also snatched one of the top slots on the list, with Consumer Reports touting its "practical interior space" and "user-friendly controls." The vehicle has a base price of $29,100.

"It handles well, it rides well, looks pretty good, too," Knizek said. "So it's just a well-rounded sedan."

One downside: The low placement of the front and rear seats may make them challenging to access for some.

Toyota Camry John "JP" Powers; photo courtesy of Consumer Reports

Best subcompact SUV: Subaru Crosstrek

With a base price of $26,995, the Subaru Crosstrek comes in both hybrid and gas-powered versions. Consumer Reports said the vehicle offers secure handling and can handle "off-pavement excursions."

Knizek praised both the Crosstrek and the Subaru Forester (listed below) for their reliability and visibility.

"Where they really shine is they're reliable," he said. "But they are fuel efficient, and this is going to sound silly, but you can see out of them really well."

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid John "JP" Powers; photo courtesy of Consumer Reports.

Best compact SUV: Subaru Forester

Another Subaru car on this year's top 10 list is the Forester, which starts at $29,995. Subaru introduced a hybrid version of the car last year, which it says gets 40% better fuel economy than the non-hybrid model.

Consumer Reports pointed to the Forester's excellent visibility, comfort, safety and spacious interior.

Subaru Forester Hybrid John "JP" Powers; photo courtesy of Consumer Reports.

Best midsize SUV: Toyota Grand Highlander

Consumer Reports said the Toyota Grand Highlander is a good pick when it comes to three-row SUVs, with a roomy interior and 18-inch wheels making for a smooth, comfortable ride. The vehicle gets 35 mpg overall and has a base price of $41,660.

"There are other three-row SUVs, but to get one that's this spacious and has a fuel-efficient hybrid option is pretty rare," Knizek said.

Toyota Grand Highlander John "JP" Powers; photo courtesy of Consumer Reports.

Best luxury compact SUV: Lexus NX

The Lexus NX got high marks for its high-quality interior design and comfort, with Consumer Reports praising its "especially plush and supportive" front seats.

The vehicle's base price is $44,175. Fully gas-powered, a regular hybrid and a plug-in hybrid are also available.

The hybrid version of the Lexus NX combines a powerful 304-horsepower engine with fuel efficiency, with the vehicle able to travel 37 miles solely on electricity, according to Consumer Reports.

Lexus NX Plug-in Hybrid John "JP" Powers; photo courtesy of Consumer Reports.

Best small pickup truck: Ford Maverick

At a starting price of $28,145, the Ford Maverick caught Consumer Reports' attention for its affordability. It comes in both hybrid and gas-powered models, achieving 37 mpg and 23 mpg, respectively. The truck can tow 4,000 pounds, according to Ford's website.

With a smaller frame, the car is also more nimble, Knizek said. "If you're in a city-type of setting and you need a truck, this is something a little bit more manageable," he said.

Ford Maverick Hybrid John "JP" Powers; photo courtesy of Consumer Reports

Best luxury midsize SUV: BMW X5

Consumer Reports described the BMW X5 as one of the best luxury cars it has ever tested, praising its supportive seats and well-fashioned interior. The car comes in both a gas-only version and a hybrid model with a 39-mile electric-only range.

With "a lot of luxury brands, just on average, we don't see the best reliability. But BMW has really bucked that trend, the X5 included," Knizek told CBS News. "Beyond the reliability of it, it's just a really, really compelling luxury SUV."

The X5 is the most expensive car on the top 10 list, with a base price of $67,600.

BMW X5 John "JP" Powers; p[hoto courtesy of Consumer Reports

Best electric vehicle: Tesla Model Y

Consumer Reports ranks Tesla's Model Y, launched in 2020, as its best electric vehicle. The car's reliability has increased with time and is integrated into the automaker's Supercharger network, which "still has yet to be topped," Knizek said. The car's base price is $39,990.

Some downsides: Knizek said the controls on the inside can be distracting. Consumer Repiorts also recommends against using the self-driving feature Tesla advertises.

Tesla last week decided to wind down production of two older car models, the S and X, according to the Associated Press. Both models saw a decline in sales last year, Kelley Blue Book data shows.

Tesla's Model Y is the only fully electric vehicle on Consumer Reports' list of top 10 cars for 2026. John "JP" Power; p[hoto courtesy of Consumer Reports

Best full-size pickup truck: Ford F-150

The Ford F-150, with a starting price of $37,290, has both a gas-powered and a hybrid version. The vehicle stands out in the truck category for its reliability, Knizek said.

"The reliability has slowly crept up over time," he said. "It's nice to be able to point people toward a truck that's going to serve them pretty well."

Some of the bells and whistles Consumer Reports liked: blind-spot monitors and driving aids that simplify backing up and hooking up a trailer.