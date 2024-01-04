We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a saver who wants to earn big returns on your money, you have no shortage of options to choose from right now. Not only are many high-yield savings accounts offering rates that are 10 times (or more) higher than what you can get with a regular savings account, but there are lots of great certificate of deposit (CD) options to choose from, too.

For example, you can currently find 1-year CDs with rates as high as 5.66% — which is significantly higher than the 0.46% rate offered on the average regular savings account. And, when you open a CD account, you're locking in today's rates for the entirety of the CD term. That can be a pretty big benefit in an uncertain rate environment, like the one we're experiencing now.

But short-term CDs aren't the only good options to consider right now. While you may be able to lock in a substantial rate of return on a short-term CD, you can also find top rates offered on many longer-term CDs, too. That includes 10-year CDs, which currently offer rates that are much higher than they were just a few years ago. And if you lock in a rate on a 10-year CD today, you'll earn that same rate for a full decade — so you won't have to worry about future rate fluctuations affecting your earnings.

11 best 10-year CDs for January 2024

Options are slightly limited when it comes to 10-year CDs — especially compared to shorter-term CDs. However, there are still a good handful of 10-year CDs that may be worth considering. These include:

Equitable Savings and Loan — 4.07% APY: This CD requires a $500 minimum opening deposit; a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawal

This CD requires a $500 minimum opening deposit; a penalty may be imposed for Apple Federal Credit Union — 4.00% APY: This CD requires a $500 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is the dividends earned since issuance or renewal or 1095 days dividends, whichever is less

This CD requires a $500 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is the dividends earned since issuance or renewal or 1095 days dividends, whichever is less Credit Human Federal Credit Union — 4.00% APY: This CD requires a $500 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 365 days of interest

This CD requires a $500 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 365 days of interest Discover Bank — 3.80% APY: This CD requires a $2,500 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 15 months of interest

This CD requires a $2,500 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 15 months of interest Dollar Bank — 3.00% APY: This CD requires a $2,500 minimum opening deposit; a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawal

This CD requires a $2,500 minimum opening deposit; a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawal Vio Bank — 2.75% APY: This CD requires a $500 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 3% of the amount that was withdrawn, along with a $25 fee

This CD requires a $500 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 3% of the amount that was withdrawn, along with a $25 fee EmigrantDirect.com — 2.75% APY: This CD requires a $1,000 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 180 days of interest

This CD requires a $1,000 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 180 days of interest BluPeak Credit Union — 2.45% APY: This CD requires a $1,000 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 180 days of dividends

This CD requires a $1,000 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is 180 days of dividends MySavingsDirect — 2.00% APY: This CD requires a $1,000 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is up to 180 days of interest

This CD requires a $1,000 minimum opening deposit; the early withdrawal penalty is up to 180 days of interest Chase Bank — 2.00% APY: This CD requires a $1,000 minimum opening deposit; there is no early withdrawal penalty to consider; to qualify for the highest APY, you must have a Chase personal checking account; the rate is 0.01% without a Chase personal checking account

This CD requires a $1,000 minimum opening deposit; there is no early withdrawal penalty to consider; to qualify for the highest APY, you must have a Chase personal checking account; the rate is 0.01% without a Chase personal checking account Midfirst Bank — 1.40% APY: This CD requires a $1,000 minimum opening deposit; a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawal

The bottom line

Don't miss out on today's great CD rates. If you want to earn a consistent rate of return on your money, it makes sense to consider one of the top 10-year CDs outlined above. After all, it's impossible to accurately predict what may happen with the overall rate environment, but by putting your money into a long-term CD, you'll protect your money — and your future earnings — for a full decade while earning hefty interest returns in the process.