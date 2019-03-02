Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally in Brooklyn — live stream

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a 2020 campaign rally in Brooklyn, the New York borough where he was born and raised. Like in his insurgent 2016 bid for the Democratic nomination, the 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist will look to galvanize progressives voters and students during his first high-profile event this campaign cycle at Brooklyn College.

The rally is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

