Taking control of your personal finances typically requires a strategic approach in any economic environment. But having a good money strategy in place is even more important in a tumultuous economy — like the one we're facing today.

While the Fed's recent rate hikes are trying to temper inflation, the most recent Labor Department data showed that inflation rose 3.2% in July after cooling temporarily. As a result, the cost of groceries, fuel and other consumer goods is much higher, and with interest rates climbing on credit card and loan debt, many people's budgets are stretched thin.

If you haven't checked in on your finances recently, it's time to make sure your money strategy is still working for you. Otherwise, you could end up in a stressful financial situation down the road. One powerful financial tool you have in your arsenal is the automation of your savings. This one simple step could help you achieve financial security quicker than you otherwise would have.

3 big benefits of automating your savings

Not sure why it's important to automate your savings? Here are three reasons to consider it.

For consistent growth through compound interest

Saving money isn't just about setting aside funds; it's about making your money work for you over time. One of the most significant advantages of automating your savings is the potential for consistent growth through compound interest. This compounding effect accelerates the growth of your savings exponentially, but it requires time — and the right account.

Right now, there are numerous high-yield savings accounts offering APYs of 4.5% to 5% or more, and many of these accounts come without minimum deposit requirements or unnecessary fees. By taking advantage of the APYs these accounts offer and setting up regular deposits, you can grow your money much faster than you would with a regular savings account, which has an average APY of 0.42% right now.

Over time, even small, automated contributions can lead to significant wealth accumulation, allowing you to reach your financial goals faster and with less stress.

To avoid the temptation to spend

One of the most challenging aspects of saving money is overcoming the temptation to spend it on non-essential purchases. This is where automation can be a game-changer. By setting up automated transfers to your savings account, you create a barrier between your disposable income and your savings.

When money is automatically transferred to your savings, it becomes an out-of-sight, out-of-mind process. You adjust your budget and spending habits based on the income that's left after the automated transfer occurs. This makes you far less likely to dip into your savings on a whim, ensuring your hard-earned money stays where it belongs – growing and accumulating.

To ensure you meet your savings goals

Setting financial goals is crucial for maintaining direction and purpose in your financial journey. Whether you're saving for a dream vacation, a down payment on a house, an emergency fund or your retirement, having a specific purpose for your savings can help you stay on track and maximize your savings.

Automating your savings can further ensure you meet these goals. Automated savings help overcome the inertia of manual transfers, making it easier to consistently contribute to your goals.

The best plan is typically to set up an individual savings account for each savings goal and then automate deposits to each account on payday. That ensures that you're able to easily track where you're at with each of your savings goals and makes it clear whether you should increase or decrease the allocations to each account based on your progress.

The bottom line

The key to effective financial management is establishing habits that work for you, and automating your savings can be a powerful habit. Not only will you ensure your money is growing via compound interest, but you'll resist the temptation to spend and be better positioned to meet your savings goals. And, with the right high-yield savings account, you could see big gains on your money by automating your savings — putting you on the right path for financial independence.