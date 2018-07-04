CBSN
CBS/AP July 3, 2018, 9:53 PM

Conservative groups sue university for moving Ben Shapiro speech

Ben Shapiro at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Pasadena, CA.

Colin Young-Wolff / AP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Conservative groups are suing the University of Minnesota, arguing that the school violated their free speech rights by moving a conservative speaker to its smaller St. Paul campus. Conservative speaker Ben Shapiro is a plaintiff in the lawsuit. 

The lawsuit filed Tuesday asks a federal court to declare the groups' First Amendment rights were violated and seeks an unspecified amount of money. 

Students for a Conservative Voice and the Young America's Foundation invited Shapiro to speak in February. Shapiro, a former editor-at-large at Breitbart, has been greeted by protesters at events at other campuses. 

They wanted to hold the event in a 1,000-seat hall on the main Minneapolis campus. But university officials cited safety concerns and moved the event to a 400-seat ballroom in St. Paul. 

The Feb. 25 speech drew a few dozen protesters, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Police blocked off nearby roads to control the crowd.

The groups allege the university has a "Speech Suppression Policy."

University officials say they are reviewing the lawsuit.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News