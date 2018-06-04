Ben Rhodes: I'd be "surprised" if Israel didn't know about Black Cube spy firm

Ben Rhodes, who served as President Obama's campaign speechwriter and later his deputy national security adviser, said Monday that "he would be surprised" that a private intelligence agency with ties to the Israeli government were "somehow operating without the knowledge of the Israeli government." Rhodes said in an interview airing Monday night on CBSN's "Red & Blue" that the group, Black Cube, was involved in collecting information about former President Obama and some officials.

Black Cube was accused in May of using false identities to seek damaging information about former Obama administration officials. It was reported that it helped the Trump administration undermine the Iran nuclear deal -- something that Rhodes helped craft.

Rhodes is currently promoting his memoir, "The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House," which chronicles his time in the Obama administration.

He wrote several times throughout the book about the contentious relationship between Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"All I know is that I would be very surprised if a group of former Mossad agents are somehow operating without the knowledge of the Israeli government in some fashion," he said. "I know how intelligence operates -- and again it's hard for me to fathom a scenario where ... the Israeli government didn't know it was going on."

"The U.S.-Israel relationship is so important ... the politics should be adamant," Rhodes added. "I do think it's important that this shouldn't happen and I wouldn't like it if a bunch of former CIA people were trying to dig up dirt on Israelis. I think this is crossing a line that's blending potentially politics and national security in a way that in the long term is not good for anybody."

Editor's Note: Ben Rhodes is the brother of CBS News president David Rhodes.