Two men find purpose on Chattanooga's Walnut Street Bridge

In this week's installment of "Beg-Knows America," CBS News contributor David Begnaud took on a spontaneous mission: find an inspiring story within 48 hours. With only a plane ticket and a destination, Begnaud landed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, determined to meet new people and discover stories.

A call to kindness

The journey began on the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge, where Begnaud held a sign reading, "I'm looking for a story." It didn't take long for someone to stop by. That someone was 22-year-old Ben Pate, a college student and psychology major with a passion for helping others.

"I think that empathy and compassion are some of the most powerful forces in the world," said Pate. He shared that witnessing acts of kindness and supporting those in need "set his soul on fire." Recently, he helped a homeless woman by bringing her water and ibuprofen, an experience that left him feeling inspired.

"There was also this part of me that was like I wish I could do more," said Pate.

Healing through music

Later, Begnaud returned to the bridge, hoping to find a singer he had heard the night before. The musician, Matthew Hicks, performs nearly every evening as the sun sets. Hicks has faced personal hardships: he lost his mother to cancer as a teen and a friend to suicide just a few years ago. For Hicks, music is more than an outlet—it's a way to connect with others.

"I definitely love to sing," he said. "It's like on a spectrum. You've got depression on this side and if you link into this, expression is on this side. If you can get over here, if you put some expression, it'll pull you back out of that."

David Begnaud loves uncovering the heart of every story and will continue to do so, highlighting everyday heroes and proving that there is good news in the news with his exclusive "CBS Mornings" series "Beg-Knows America." Every Monday, get ready for moments that will make you smile or even shed a tear. Do you have a story about an ordinary person doing something extraordinary for someone else? Email David and his team at DearDavid@cbsnews.com