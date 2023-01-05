Bed Bath & Beyond says it might file for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it is considering declaring bankruptcy as the retailer looks for ways to pare debt.

The home goods seller said in a new release that "there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern" and that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives, including selling assets, seeking additional capital or seeking bankruptcy protection.

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, which jumped in 2021 as traders embraced the so-called meme stock, fell more than 20% in early trade. The company said it expects a net loss of $385.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

