Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Bed Bath & Beyond says it might file for bankruptcy protection

By Khristopher J. Brooks

/ MoneyWatch

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it is considering declaring bankruptcy as the retailer looks for ways to pare debt.

The home goods seller said in a new release that "there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern" and that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives, including selling assets, seeking additional capital or seeking bankruptcy protection. 

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, which jumped in 2021 as traders embraced the so-called meme stock, fell more than 20% in early trade. The company said it expects a net loss of $385.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and the business of sports.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.