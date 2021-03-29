Band-Aid re-launches racially diverse bandages

Band-Aid is out with a new line of bandages to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin tones," the Johnson & Johnson brand said.

Launched earlier this month, the company's new "OurTone" bandages come in three shades of brown, and are available at retailers nationwide, including Amazon and Target.

Band-Aid launches "OurTone" line of bandages. Johnson & Johnson

The company's move comes nine months after it unveiled plans to come out with a range of shades in "Black and Brown skin tones" in response to nationwide protests for racial justice. It also said it would donate to Black Lives Matter.

The news drew mixed but largely favorable reactions on social media, with one person tweeting: "Sometimes little things are actually big things."

Sometimes little things are actually big things 🤎🤎🤎 https://t.co/TC7dvszuWf — Aishetu Fatima Dozie (@TheAishetu) March 28, 2021

Previously released multi-toned bandages unsuccessful

Band-Aid had previously released a line of multi-toned bandages called "Perfect Blend" in 2005, but discontinued it due to a "lack of interest" from consumers at the time. "We have also had band-aid clear strips adhesive bandages since the 1950s, which are designed to to be used by people with a variety of skin tones," a company spokesperson said in an email.

The company isn't saying why it expects its latest launch to be more successful than its discontinued line, but stated it is committed to keeping its new offering on store shelves.

"We recognize our responsibility to make the wound care category more inclusive and to offer bandages in a variety of shares. Consumers can expect OurTone to be part of the band-aid portfolio for the long-term," the spokesperson stated.

Other companies already offering a range of bandages for brown skin tones include Tru-Colour and Browndages, both Black-owned business.

"We heard some company is finally offering brown skintone bandages....that's cute but we have our own! Follow and support @Browndages" the latter posted on its website.