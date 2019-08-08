"Bacon intern" will earn $1,000 for testing bacon at Farmer Boys chain

California burger chain Farmer Boys is looking for an intern who will spend a day testing bacon.

The work will pay $1,000 for the day.

Farmer Boys is trying to generate marketing buzz by asking would-be interns to post photos and videos on Instagram explaining why they should get the job.

The internship offer is clearly a promotional stunt aimed at getting more social media followers and buzz, given that would-be interns must post "a fun and engaging photo or video on their personal Instagram account explaining why they would be the best bacon intern for Farmer Boys," according to the company.

Farmer Boys said entries must be submitted by Aug. 20 to qualify, and that the winner will be announced on Aug. 27 on its Instagram page, @FarmerBoysFood.

Aside from generating social media attention for the company, Farmer Boys said the intern's job will be to spend the day "pigging out " on burgers and salads that include bacon, such as the Bacon Boy Cheeseburger and the Farmer's Chopped Cobb Salad. The intern will also rate each bacon strip for flavor and thickness, as well as testing food items that are in development.

Farmer Boys, which started in 1981, has more than 90 restaurants in California and Nevada.