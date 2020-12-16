Babysitter charged with killing 2-year-old girl, allegedly made disturbing online searches

The babysitter of a 2-year-old Georgia girl was charged with murder after police determined the girl was beaten to death and was not hurt in an accidental fall like her caretaker claimed, police said. Kirstie Flood, 29, was arrested after an autopsy revealed the abuse, Sandy Springs Police said in a statement.

The girl died at the hospital after being found unconscious in her apartment Dec. 9. Flood was taking care of the toddler, police said.

Flood did internet searches for "what type of people enjoy abusing other people's children" and "what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that's not yours," according to an arrest warrant obtained by WSB-TV.

Kirstie Flood Sandy Springs Police

Flood told investigators the girl hit her head on a slide at a park and didn't wake up, according to the warrant.

Police did not identify the victim, but the family confirmed to CBS affiliate WGCL-TV the girl's name is Fallon Fridley. The family of the little girl told the station Flood was a longtime trusted friend of the family for years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Flood was charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, one count aggravated battery, and one count of first-degree cruelty to children.

WGCL-TV, citing Sandy Springs police, reports there have been six incident reports involving Flood since August of this year. The reports range from larcenies, harassing communications, and criminal trespass.

It wasn't known if she had a lawyer.