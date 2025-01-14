Ayesha Curry reveals why she chose a supernatural Jamaican novel "Honeysuckle and Bone" for publishing debut

Ayesha Curry and Trisha Tobias introduce "Honeysuckle and Bone" through new imprint

Ayesha Curry, known for her work as a chef, entrepreneur, bestselling author and mother, is expanding her empire into the world of publishing. Curry has launched "Sweet July Books," an imprint dedicated to uplifting diverse voices. The first novel under the imprint, "Honeysuckle and Bone" by Trisha Tobias, tells the story of Carina, an 18-year-old who travels to Jamaica to nanny for a wealthy family, only to uncover dark secrets and supernatural elements within their estate.

Joining Curry on "CBS Mornings," Tobias shared the inspiration behind her debut novel.

"I really just had a message that I was trying to share with readers, especially younger ones, about the fact that no matter how big of a mistake you think you've made, as long as you're willing to own that and make better choices going forward, there's always another path for you that isn't the end," Tobias said.

The novel combines elements of mystery, coming-of-age experiences, betrayal, love and Jamaican culture.

Curry, who has strong ties to Jamaica, said she was drawn to the book because of its cultural depth. She also said the book's mix of mystery, ghosts and the coming-of-age journey of Carina. Curry's own roots in Jamaica played a significant role in her decision to publish this novel.

"The first obviously being that Trisha is an incredible author, but we have a ton of connections. The first glaring connection being our Jamaican roots," said Curry, who is married to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. "This story is based in Jamaica. The culture is just running all through the pages. And so that really drew us to this story."

The infusion of Jamaican culture, including food references like coco bread and Jamaican beef patties, adds authenticity to the narrative, something Tobias credits to her mother, who grew up in Jamaica.

"I was very inspired by my mother, who was born and raised in Jamaica, and she told me all kinds of Duppy stories growing up," Tobias shared.

The novel explores themes of self-discovery, growing up, and navigating complex relationships, all while diving into the supernatural elements that influence Carina's life.

Tobias mentioned the twists and turns in the story, saying, "When you're writing and revising, that's where a lot of the magic happens. And for me, it kind of became a surprise, even to myself."

Curry hopes that "Honeysuckle and Bone" would help foster the love of reading in young adults, especially those who are drawn to deep, meaningful stories.

Aside from her expanding business empire, Curry also talked about the changes that come with having four children, ages 8 months to 12 years old.

"I thought people were full of it when they said, like, 'Oh, after three, it doesn't make that much of a difference.'"

The first release under "Sweet July Books," "Honeysuckle and Bone," is now available at booksellers nationwide.