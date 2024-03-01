Ayesha Curry announces she and Steph are expecting their fourth child

Ayesha Curry dropped the news on Friday that she and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry are expecting another addition to their growing family.

The cookbook author, TV personality and entrepreneur is featured in a photo shoot for Sweet July, the wellness and lifestyle company she founded. In a post on the firm's Instagram account, Ayesha Curry is seen holding her baby bump on the cover for the digital issue of the Sweet July magazine, with the caption, "Grace, gratitude and gut instincts: Ayesha's fourth act."

The post says it was introducing "The Village Issue" and called it "an appropriate theme for Founder Ayesha Curry who excitedly announces her growing family."

Ayesha, 34, and Steph, 35, married in 2011 and have three children: daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5. In the magazine article, Ayesha said for years she and Steph thought they were done having kids.

"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, 'Three, that's it, we're not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, "Oh, I forgot something." But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

Curry also told the magazine she appreciates getting to experience what she is calling her final pregnancy through the perspective of her other children. She also noted that now that she's in her 30s, the paperwork she comes across having to do with doctor's appointments refer to a "geriatric pregnancy."

"I think there's something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children. Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you're "old" feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit."

Ayesha did not disclose in the interview when her due date is for the Curry family's newest addition.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the launch of Stephen & Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. New Movement while visiting Lockwood STEAM Academy on September 06, 2023 in Oakland, California. Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Curry's love and care for children also extends to the Oakland community where the Warriors used to play before moving their home base to the Chase Center arena in San Francisco. The couple's "Eat. Learn. Play." charity is aiming to raise $50 million over the next three years to support children in the Oakland Unified School District.

The money will provide for meals, safe play areas and access to books for every child, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.