Job growth slowed sharply in August as COVID-19 spread

Hiring across the U.S. pulled back dramatically in August as a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant dragged down the recovery.

Employers added 235,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported on Friday, far fewer than the roughly 700,000 expected by forecasters. The nation's unemployment rate fell to 5.2%, from 5.4%.

The monthly job gains are a big drop from July, when more than 1 million jobs were created, according to revised government data. Some 5.7 million fewer workers are payrolls today than before the coronavirus slammed the U.S. in February 2020.

With COVID-19 cases having spiked in July and August, Americans have been buying fewer plane tickets and reducing hotel stays. Restaurant dining, after having fully recovered in late June, has declined to about 10% below pre-pandemic levels, and some live events have been canceled.

Businesses are also delaying their returns to offices, threatening the survival of downtown restaurants, coffee shops and dry cleaners. Many manufacturers are still struggling with persistent supply bottlenecks, while a recent purchasing managers' survey found that the Delta variant is causing significant absenteeism in factories.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed reporting.

