Here's your chance to buy Princess Leia's dress, Harry Potter's cloak and the Batpod

Princess Leia's ceremonial white gown from the original "Star Wars" film will go up for auction next week alongside more than 1,400 Hollywood costumes, props and other movie paraphernalia.

The live auction of film and TV memorabilia, organized by the London-based movie prop vendor Propstore, will be held June 28-30 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Among the many other items up for sale are Batman's Batpod motorcycle from the 2008 film "The Dark Knight," a shield used by Brad Pitt in the movie "Troy" and a "mud-splattered" cloak and glasses worn by Daniel Radcliffe in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

In all, the famed props could fetch more than $12 million combined, according to Propstore.

The value of movie memorabilia has skyrocketed over the years as film fanatics clamor to get their hands on ultra-rare props. New bidders spent roughly $1.7 million on genuine production props in 2019 versus nearly $9 million in 2022, Propstore data shows.

Here are some famous film items coming soon to the auction block, alongside estimates of how much they could sell for, according to Propstore.

Princess Leia's dress

Princess Leia's ceremonial dress will be up for sale at a live auction in Los Angeles on June 28. Propstore

Carrie Fisher wore the flowing white gown and silver-leather belt as Princess Leia in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" (1977). The costume, which she wore in the movie's final scene, could sell for $1 million to $2 million, the auction house estimated.

The garment, designed by John Mollo, who won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for the film in 1978, was recently discovered after being tucked away in a "London attic" for years. After its discovery, it underwent "a meticulous, museum-caliber restoration was conducted by professional textile conservators in London," Propstore said in a statement.

The Batpod

Batman's Batpod will be sold at an auction in Los Angeles, California in late June. (Propstore). Propstore

In the role of Batman, Christian Bale rode the stripped-down vehicle in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" (2008) and "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012). The nonfunctional "rolling-only" prop is expected to sell for $1 million to $2 million.

Harry Potter's cloak and glasses



Harry Potter's Hogwarts uniform will be sold at an auction in Los Angeles, California in late June. (Propstore). Propstore

Daniel Radcliffe wore this costume in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'' (2002), the second installment in the blockbuster film franchise based on J.K. Rowling's children's books. The costume, which includes a distressed cloak and Potter's signature glasses, could attract bids between $75,000 and $150,000.

Achilles' shield from "Troy"

The battle shield of Achilles, played by Brad Pitt in the 2004 film "Troy." Propstore

Achilles, portrayed by Brad Pitt, brought this shield to battle against the Trojans in the movie "Troy" (2004). The prop could fetch between $30,000 and $60,000.

Pacino's script from "Scarface"

Al Pacino's hand-annotated script from the 1983 movie "Scarface." Propstore

Bids for Al Pacino's hand-annotated script from the cult-classic gangster film "Scarface" (1983) could go as high as $40,000 and $80,000 at auction.