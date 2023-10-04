Atlantic City naming City Hall courtyard after late NJ Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

City Hall of Atlantic City courtyard to be named after late former Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver City Hall of Atlantic City courtyard to be named after late former Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver 00:22

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City is planning a new tribute to former New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver.

Mayor Marty Small announced the courtyard outside of City Hall will be named after Oliver when it is renovated next year.

The courtyard will be named Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver Plaza, according to a press release. Oliver's name will be etched in the building above the main entrance and will be enscribed on the courtyard's street signs.

Oliver was a long-time supporter of Atlantic City before she passed away unexpectedly in August due to an undisclosed medical condition. A multitude of New Jersey state officials have shared their heartfelt tributes in Oliver's memory.

"Lieutenant Governor Oliver deserves nothing short of an entire plaza to her name, as she has always been a supporter of the Great City of Atlantic City and the Small administration, and did what she could to make sure my vision to better this city comes to fruition. It brings us pure joy to be able to honor her in this fashion, as she will be forever associated with Atlantic City," Small said.

The courtyard's refurbishments will include benches, trees and shrubs, a rain garden, a fountain, improved lighting and a covered walkway. The project will also provide a redesigned parking lot.

Construction on the courtyard repairs will begin in January 2024 and are expected to be completed by next fall.