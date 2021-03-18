Watch Live: House Judiciary hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian Americans

A House Judiciary subcommittee is holding a hearing Thursday focused on the rise of violence and discrimination against Asian Americans. The hearing will feature testimony from Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Democratic Congresswomen Grace Meng of New York, as well as Doris Matsui and Judy Chu of California.

The hearing comes amid a spike in assaults on Asian Americans nationwide. A report released this week said the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center received nearly 3,800 reports of hate incidents, including verbal harassment, shunning and physical assault, from March 19, 2020, to February 28 this year.

How to watch House Judiciary Committee hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian Americans today

What : House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian Americans

: House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian Americans Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Thursday, March 18, 2021 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Location: Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged Wednesday that hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic have "skyrocketed."

"Over the past year, the Asian American community has faced a rising tide of abuse and violence in the wake of COVID-19, driven by ignorance by misinformation and by age old prejudices against the Asian American community," Schumer said.

Thursday's hearing is taking place two days after shootings at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people, including six women of Asian descent, dead. Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that the suspect claimed the shooting was not racially motivated.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first South Asian American woman to hold that office, said she and President Joe Biden "grieve the loss" of those killed and extended prayers to their victims' families. She added that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the motive is still unclear.

"I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you, and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people, but knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them, and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate," Harris said.