Live Updates: 8 killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
The gunman who opened fire at three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people, including six who were Asian, claimed the rampage wasn't racially motivated, authorities said Wednesday. Still, local police said it was too early to rule out a hate crime.
The shooting sparked fears in the Asian community across the country which has seen an increase in racist violence and hate crimes during the coronavirus pandemic. Asian Americans reported nearly 3,800 hate incidents over the last year, according to a new report.
The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of murder.
While the motive for the rampage remains unclear, the violence brought considerable concern to the Asian American community which has faced increased hatred throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Asian Americans reported nearly 3,800 hate incidents over the last year, according to a new report released by Stop AAPI Hate. These included reports of harassment, shunning, slur, and physical violence.
"The number of hate incidents reported to our center represents only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur, but it does show how vulnerable Asian Americans are to discrimination, and the types of discrimination they face," the authors of the study wrote.
Verbal harassment and shunning accounted for 68% of the incidents, the report said. Physical violence accounted for 11%, with over 503 reports of violence in 2021 alone.
Family remembers the life of shooting victim: "She had a heart of gold"
Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, was one of the victims killed in Tuesday's attack. Her family and friends said Yaun was a devoted mother, a compassionate friend and a loving daughter, who will be missed by all who knew her.
Margaret Rushing, Yaun's mother, said her daughter leaves behind her husband Mario, an 18-month-old daughter and a 14-year-old son.
"Just pray for my family. Pray that we can get through this. This is the hardest thing I've ever, ever in my whole life, had to deal with," said Rushing.
Rose Cross, a friend and co-worker of Yaun's, said she and Yaun became friends over two years ago and when she lost her apartment. She said Yuan let her move in, with her boyfriend and dog, without question.
"Anybody that knew her knew how amazing she was," Cross said. "She had a heart of gold."
"We never know when we're at the wrong place at the wrong time"
Adriana Mejia was on the way to translate for another family member when she found out her uncle had been shot. "This was so all of a sudden and it was just like a lot of things racing through my head," Mejia told CBS affiliate WGCL.
Her uncle, Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, was one of the nine people shot in the rampage. He is currently in the hospital, while his "devastated" family has continued to pray for his recovery.
"We know he will be OK, but we just don't know," added Mejia.
Officials identify shooting victims
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office identified four people who were killed and another who was injured in Tuesday's attack.
- Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth - Deceased
- Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta - Deceased
- Xiaojie Yan, 49, of Kennesaw - Deceased
- Daoyou Feng, 44, (unknown address) - Deceased
- Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth - Injured
Harris to Asian American community: "We stand with you"
Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she and President Biden "grieve for the loss."
"The investigation is ongoing. We don't yet know, we're not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian-American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," she said.
Police identify suspect
Cherokee County Police identified Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, as a suspect in the Young's Asian Massage shooting. Long was taken into custody Tuesday night in Crisp County, Georgia.
Suspect claims potential "sexual addiction"
The suspect admitted to carrying out the rampage and was on his way to Florida, where officials feared he would harm more people. The 21-year-old claimed the shootings weren't racially motivated — six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent.
Instead, officials said the suspect indicated he "has some issues, potentially sexual addiction" and saw the spas as a temptation that he wanted to eliminate.