Arthur Brooks on why small New Year's resolutions can lead to lasting happiness

Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor who studies the science of happiness, told "CBS Mornings" that while many people make New Year's resolutions, their success rate is low.

"About 50% of Americans make a New Year's resolution. Most of them fail. Most of them fail really quickly. And the big reason is because they are too big," Brooks said.

He advised that resolutions should be small and measurable.

"You need something small, something measurable that will reward your brain and say, 'I am making progress,'" he said.

Brooks recommended starting with simple resolutions like keeping a gratitude list.

"The brain is dedicated more to resentment than to gratitude," he explained, suggesting people write down five things they're grateful for every Sunday. "It just takes a minute. You will, within 10 weeks, become 10 to 20% happier and that will become a habit."

For those considering bigger changes, like switching careers, Brooks emphasized the need for courage.

"You have to have a sense of adventure," he said. "You have to know why you are leaving the job you are currently leaving."

For those unable to quit their jobs but still seeking happiness, Brooks offered this advice: "Look for a way to make people happier around you."

He gave an example: "At 2 p.m., you're in your cubicle. The guy next door could use a fresh cup of coffee. You bring it to him, unasked. And look at the look on his face. You'll become that person who brings people things they didn't ask for, and weirdly, you're going to start liking your job more."

Brooks also said happiness requires unhappiness.

"We're never going to avoid or eliminate negative emotions. It's important to learn how to manage them," he said. "You won't know what beautiful and wonderful is, unless you've seen the opposite in your life as well."

