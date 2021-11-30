Ari Lennox says she was racially profiled before being detained in Amsterdam

Ari Lennox says she was racially profiled before she was detained at an airport in Amsterdam on Monday. The 30-year-old singer was detained for disturbing public order, according to The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, a national police force in the Netherlands.

Police said Lennox had a conflict with an airline staff member and a security officer but did not elaborate. They claimed Lennox appeared to be drunk and would not calm down.

Investigators were questioning Lennox over possible threats made to the staff member and security officer. They did not share the alleged threats. Police said they will speak to the public prosecutor's office regarding possible next steps.

Lennox tweeted about the incident Monday and claimed she was racially profiled. "F*** Amsterdam security. They hate black people," she wrote. "I just want to go home. I'll never leave my house again."

"I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me," she added.

Ari Lennox performs in New York City on November 20, 2021. Aaron J. Thornton

Lennox, born Courtney Shanade Salter, is best known for her album "Shea Butter Baby," which debuted in 2019. That same year, she received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album for her role on the Dreamville compilation album "Revenge of the Dreamers III."

Representatives for Lennox did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

April Alexander contributed reporting.