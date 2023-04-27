Are current gold prices high? What to know now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For investors, gold is sought after for its stability against turbulent markets and economic conditions. By design, that means gold doesn't often see the big swings (high or low) of the stock market.

There are still fluctuations though, and gold has shown steady growth over time.

In just the past few years, gold prices have reached all-time highs and remained near that level, amid ongoing inflation concerns, recession fears and, most recently, bank failures that have caused some loss of confidence in the U.S. dollar. In this climate, it helps to understand more about today's high gold prices and what it means for gold investors overall.

Are current gold prices high?

Gold prices today are high — nearly as high as they've ever been.

In August of 2021, gold spot prices reached a peak of $2,067, according to data from the World Gold Council. Since then, prices have generally hovered between $1,700 and $2,000, before rising again in mid-April 2023 to a peak of $2,048.

Taking a larger view, gold prices have risen exponentially over the past two decades. Gold prices were around $300 per ounce in 2000, making today's price more than 500% what it was two decades ago.

However, it's also important to take other factors into account. For one, those spot prices don't account for inflation changes over the period. In addition, other markets have been growing, too. The change in the moving average of the S&P 500 was more than 180% in the same period, data from The Wall Street Journal shows.

That doesn't mean gold's price increase is insignificant. But it can indicate that well-diversified portfolios are best positioned to take advantage of upswings across different markets while weathering downturns over time.

What today's gold prices mean for investors

While gold prices today are very high compared to the past, some experts believe they could continue to grow over the next year, thanks to broader economic conditions.

For one, many Americans still feel the repercussions of uncertainty in the banking sector earlier this year. Plus, while high interest rates have shown positive signs against inflation, federal data shows that prices remain high in categories ranging from transportation and housing to food and travel.

"Gold has increased lately as a direct result of the weakening dollar," says Dan Casey, investment advisor representative and founder of Bridgeriver Advisors. "The recent banking crisis caused investors to have less faith in the U.S. Dollar. In the background, there is always inflationary pressure, as well as investors feeling that inflation will erode our currency causing more money to flow into gold."

Because gold prices tend to have an inverse relationship with the value of the dollar, this uncertainty could mean higher gold prices are still to come.

Like any investment, timing the market is generally considered unwise. But if you're considering diversifying with gold, now may be a good time. Gold can be a stable way to maintain value during periods of volatility. Just remember, you probably don't want any single asset to make up your portfolio. Diversifying with gold can be useful, but maintaining traditional investments in stocks, bonds and funds that contain them can help you grow your investment more over time.

The bottom line

Gold prices are high right now, and some experts believe that prices could rise even higher in the months to come. But nobody can predict the future. If you're considering investing in gold, benefits like diversification, maintaining value amid inflation and price stability are all good reasons to buy today. Just remember to align any new investments with your long-term investing goals, and if you're unsure, speak with a professional who can help you choose the best options for you.

