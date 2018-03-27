Apple releases new iPad in challenge to Chromebook

Apple (AAPL) unveiled an ultra-light iPad with stylus support on Tuesday during an education event aimed at getting more of its high-tech products into U.S. classrooms.

The company released a new version of its tablet at the event at Chicago's largest public high school, CNET reported.

The new 9.7 inch iPad will be able to use Apple's Pencil stylus, which costs an additional $99. Apple's pencil previously worked only on its more expensive iPad Pro line.

The new iPad device starts at $299 for schools and $329 for consumers, and is available to ship starting immediately.

It'll have an 8-megapixel camera with 10 hours battery life and weigh just 1 pound, per CNET. The new iPad uses an A10 chip and supports 300 Mbps LTE. The chip makes the iPad is more powerful than most laptops and essentially every Chromebook.

Many analysts had expected Apple to roll out a cheaper iPad to help spur sales to budget-strapped schools that have been embracing Google-powered laptops selling for $200 to $250. But the $329 price for the new 9.7-inch iPad, with a $30 discount for schools, is the same as for last year's model.