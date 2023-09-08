Apple set to roll out the iPhone 15. Here's what to expect.

Apple on Sept. 12 is set to unveil the iPhone 15, which could come with an Android-like charging port and better camera zoom. But those new features could add to the device's already considerable cost, according to analysts.

The company's annual product launch in Cupertino, California, which is also expected to include new Apple Watches, Airpods and other gear, will give Apple loyalists a first look at the latest-generation iPhone. Here's what to expect.

What will it cost?

The pricing for iPhone 15 models could be roughly $100 higher than those of Apple's previous smartphone lines.

That would be the first time in years that Apple has raised its iPhone prices, analysts at Wedbush Securities said in a report on Thursday. If so, a standard 6.1-inch iPhone 15 with 128 gigabytes of storage could start at $899, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus could start at $999.

However, consumers could pay less for the iPhone 15 by taking advantage of "massive" discounts from major U.S. phone carriers in the coming months, according to the investment firm.

What's new?

The iPhone 15 will feature a "noticeably faster" A17 bionic chip, enhanced battery life, a type-C charging port, "improved" camera technology and titanium edges, among other upgrades, Wedbush analysts said in the report.

For many consumers, the biggest draw may be the iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope telephoto lens that, which the firm said "significantly boosts the [phone's] optical zoom capability." The lens offers a 5x-6x optical zoom — up to double the zoom of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 is also likely to feature a USB-C charging port, the same port built into Android smartphone models, Olivier Blanchard, a research director at tech research firm The Futurum Group, told CBS MoneyWatch.

Should I upgrade?

It can be tough to determine when it's time to retire your old smartphone and switch to the latest iPhone, and much of that decision could depend on what type of handset you currently use.

If you have a relatively new iPhone, such as an iPhone 12 or later model, you might be better off staying with your existing device, especially if Apple hikes its prices, Blanchard said.

"I'm not seeing any crazy new chips, and I'm not hearing about any amazing new features," he added. "We're not going to see anything super crazy interesting or different, unfortunately."

But if you have a much older model smartphone, the iPhone 15 — with its new chip, improved camera features and USB-C port — could be a big step up.