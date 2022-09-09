Apple's iPhone 14 now available for pre-order

Gadget lovers eager to buy one of Apple's new iPhone 14 smartphones can start placing their orders.

The tech giant released an iPhone 14 pre-order page on its website Friday morning. The starting price for the base model is $799 while the upgraded iPhone 14 Pro starts at $899. The deluxe iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,099. Those prices could be lower if a customer trades in their current iPhone.

The new iPhones have enhanced cameras, faster processors and a longer-lasting battery — all at the same prices as last year's iPhone 13. Starting in November, the iPhone 14 models will also be able to send SOS messages via a new satellite feature — a safety measure intended to let users request help even when in remote areas without cellular service.

The iPhone 14 also has a new feature called "Active Mode" that smooths out video shooting and reduces hand-shake, as well as improved image processing to produce sharper still shots and video.

Despite not upping the price for iPhone 14, Apple could end up fattening its bottom line if more customers upgrade to the Pro and Pro Max models, which generate bigger profit margins than the cheaper models. Apple thinks a growing number of consumers will be prepared to pay an additional $200 to $300 for deluxe versions of the iPhone 14, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.