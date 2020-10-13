How to watch Apple's iPhone event live

Apple is set to reveal a new iPhone and other technology updates this week during a long-awaited special event on Tuesday.

Reported production delays in the iPhone 12 forced Apple to split what is typically a single yearly event into two. Last month, the company rolled out new iPad and Apple Watch models and an updated services bundle including a fitness subscription service.

This week, the company is expected to unveil a new iPhone model and possible update to its wireless AirPods and its Apple Home speaker, CNET reports. Here's how to watch the online event.

How to watch Apple's iPhone event



What: Apple's special event to announce new products



Apple's special event to announce new products Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Location: Online only



Online only Time: 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST

1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST Online stream: Apple will stream the event on its website.

What to expect

Apple has a lot riding on the new iPhone, which comes a little over a year since the iPhone 11 was announced. The iPhone 12 is expected to be enabled with 5G, allowing consumers far faster internet access speeds than ever.

As many as four new iPhone models will be released, according to Wedbush market analyst Daniel Ives.

"Across the board we are seeing an uptick around production and pent-up demand," Ives wrote in a note to investors last week. Consumers have kept their old devices longer in recent years, and as many as one-third of the iPhones in use worldwide are eligible to be upgraded, Ives estimated. That makes the iPhone 12 "the most significant product cycle for Cook & Co. since iPhone 6 in 2014," he wrote.

Still, it's not certain how useful new internet speeds will be for most consumers. The higher-income Americans who make up Apple's customer base are today mostly working from home and relying on home internet connections, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The October 13 event coincides with the start of Amazon's Prime Day event, which was delayed from its typical summer date due to the pandemic.