Appeals court pauses Trump gag order in 2020 election interference case

By Robert Legare

/ CBS News

Washington — A three-judge appeals court panel paused the federal gag order that partially limited former president Donald Trump's speech ahead of his 2020 election interference trial in Washington, D.C., according to a court ruling Friday.

The ruling administratively and temporarily stays Judge Tanya Chutkan's decision to bar Trump from publicly targeting court staff, potential witnesses, and members of special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutorial team, a ruling Trump asked the higher court to put on hold. 

Friday's order is not a decision on the merits of the gag order issued by Chutkan last month, but is meant to give the appeals court more time to consider the arguments in the case.

This is a developing story.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 5:31 PM EDT

