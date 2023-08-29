Trump's scheduled trial dates and where they fall in the presidential primary calendar

Former President Donald Trump is facing four felony trials with proposed start dates in 2024, as he vies for the Republican presidential nomination.

A trial start date does not mean the prosecution and defense will begin making their arguments then. A trial date marks the beginning of jury selection.

But the initial dates set by the judges in each case could still shift. Trump's attorneys are expected to file motions in an effort to delay his trials. Trump's attorneys would like for all of the trials to take place after the election.

Here is the possible timeline for the scheduled trial dates and the primary calendar:

Jan. 15, 2024

Iowa caucuses will be held, the first contest on the primary calendar.

March 4, 2024

The date U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set for Trump's trial involving allegations that he attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

March 5, 2024

Super Tuesday — the day when the greatest number of states hold primaries on a single day. Fifteen states have primary elections on Super Tuesday — Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia.

March 25, 2024

The trial over alleged hush-money payments is set to begin in New York City.

May 20, 2024

The date a federal judge has set for special counsel Jack Smith's case over Trump's handling of classified documents. A federal grand jury indicted Trump in June.

June 4, 2024

The final states will hold primary elections.

July 15-18, 2024

The Republican National Committee convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is when the GOP will name its nominee.

Nov. 5, 2024

Election Day.

TBD

A judge has yet to set the date for Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case over alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.