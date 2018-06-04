Antifacists, right-wing groups clash during dueling protests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police say four people were arrested during demonstrations near City Hall in Portland, Oregon. The dueling protests involved antifacists known as antifa and right-wing groups.

Footage from CBS affiliate KOIN-TV showed demonstrators punching and assaulting members of the opposing side on Sunday afternoon.

A Portland police spokesman says some people were treated for injuries but no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

KOIN-TV reports people from the opposing sides almost immediately began to skirmish. There was shoving and punches were thrown.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported a small bonfire was lit.

Police used pepper spray to quell the crowds as supporters of the far-right Patriot Prayer group started marching.

Two of those arrested were facing disorderly conduct charges. One other was charged with failure to comply with an order.

Charges against the fourth person were not immediately known.