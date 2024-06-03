Watch Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies on COVID pandemic response for Republican-led House panel

Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci is testifying on Monday before a Republican-led House panel investigating the origins of COVID-19 and the government's pandemic response, in a widely anticipated hearing where the intense partisan divide over the pandemic is likely to be once again on display.

The hearing marks Fauci's first public appearance on Capitol Hill since leaving government in 2022, where he served as the chief medical advisor to President Biden and as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, who was revered by the left and denigrated by the right during the pandemic, is expected to be grilled by Republicans on the the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic committee during Monday's hearing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives for a closed-door interview with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Jan. 8, 2024. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Last week, the committee released transcripts from a closed-door interview conducted with Fauci in January that it said has been a "critical component" to the committee's investigations into the origins of the virus, government policies during the pandemic and improvements to the U.S. public health system. The interview lasted 14 hours over the course of two days

At the time of the interview, the panel's chairman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, told CBS News that the interview and the exchanges were cordial and professional.

But GOP committee staff concluded in a memo of key takeaways that the lab leak theory about where the virus originated is "not a conspiracy theory," pointing to comments from Fauci during the interview that it "could be a lab leak or it could be a natural occurrence," though he noted that he believes the evidence he's seen suggests to him that it's more likely a natural occurrence.

The memo also claimed that certain pandemic policies lacked supporting scientific evidence, like the guidance to maintain a six-foot distance from others, vaccine mandates and masks for children.

The hearing comes days after committee Republicans demanded Fauci turn over some personal emails, questioning whether he had been communicating about official government work on his private accounts.

A senior adviser to Fauci, Dr. David Morens, faced tough questioning last week from the panel over emails suggesting that he may have been circumventing federal Freedom of Information Act rules by using a "secret back channel" with Fauci.

The Fauci hearing

Wenstrup thanked Fauci at the outset of the hearing for his "willing cooperation," citing his voluntary appearance at the January interview and at Monday's hearing.

"Beginning early in 2020, you became the figurehead of public health," Wenstrup said in his opening remarks. "Americans from coast to coast and beyond listened to your words, and this is where I think we could have done better … We should have been more precise, we should have used words and phrases that are accurate and not misleading. And we should have been honest, especially about what we didn't know."

The hearing quickly became more serious, as the committee chair questioned alleged misconduct that occurred under Fauci's leadership, claiming he allowed his office to be "unaccountable to the American people."

"We have seen officials from your office, in their own writing, discussing breaking federal law, deleting official records, and sharing private government information with grant recipients. The office you directed and those serving under your leadership chose to flout the law and bragged about it," Wenstrup said.

Rep. Raul Ruiz of California, the panel's top-ranking Democrat, blasted the subcommittee's work under Republican leadership for doing little to unearth new information on the origins of the virus or improve preparedness for future pandemics.

"After 15 months, the select subcommittee still does not possess a shred of evidence to substantiate these extreme allegations that Republicans have levied against Dr. Fauci for nearly four years," Ruiz said in his opening remarks.

Fauci's testimony, along with the closed-door interview, are expected to be included among the subcommittee's final report on its investigation, which will come late this year.