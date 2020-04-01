Trump shifts tone with grim virus warnings President Trump's coronavirus task force shared grim projections for the country's future amid the coronavirus crisis, estimating that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die before the crisis is over. The tone of the press conference marks a stark departure from Mr. Trump's previous media appearances, where he mostly touted the success of his administration's response. Weijia Jiang is at the White House where she breaks down the president's latest message.