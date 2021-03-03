Watch Live: New York Governor Cuomo holds COVID briefing as he faces sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday amid growing pressure for him to resign over sexual harassment allegations. The governor has recently been keeping a low profile after a third woman came forward to allege inappropriate conduct.

The women's allegations prompted New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation. James said Monday that the findings of the investigation would be made public after its completion.

How to watch Cuomo's press conference today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Online stream: Live on CBSN New York in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, accused Cuomo of giving her an unwanted kiss and making inappropriate comments. Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser to Cuomo, claimed Cuomo asked her questions about her sex life, including whether she had ever had sex with older men. Anna Ruch has accused the governor of touching her lower back and face and asking if he could kiss her at a wedding reception in 2019.

Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone, but some members of his own party are calling for him to step down. On Monday night, U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice became one of the highest-profile Democrats in New York to demand Cuomo's resignation.

The allegations coincide with scrutiny over Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. He is facing a separate investigation over nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Contributing: Jericka Duncan and Caitlin Yilek

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change