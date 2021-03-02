New York Governor Andrew Cuomo hires criminal defense attorney for nursing home deaths probe New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired criminal defense lawyer Elkan Abramowitz to represent him and his aides in a probe into alleged underreporting of COVID nursing home deaths. The Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the Cuomo administration is handling the fallout and the latest on the impending investigations into nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual misconduct.