Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Wednesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 10,000 people in the state. Cuomo on Tuesday reported another 778 deaths from COVID-19, up from 671 deaths in the state the day before.

"That number is up, and that is to me the most painful number, and it has been the most painful number every day," he said Tuesday.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

Location: Albany, New York

Cuomo and the governors of several other eastern states announced Monday that they would join forces to coordinate the reopening of the region and its economy after the pandemic upended regular daily life throughout the country.