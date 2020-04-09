Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, a day after announcing "good news" in the state's fight against the virus. He pointed out that a decreasing number of new hospitalizations and other data suggested the state was "bending the curve."

"There is good news in what we are seeing: that what we have done, and what we are doing, is actually working and it's making a difference," he said. But he urged people to stay home and remain disciplined.

"We're not through it. It's not over. We are in the midst of it," he said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

The state again saw highest single-day death toll yet: 779 deaths over a 24-hour period, Cuomo said Wednesday.

"Just to put a perspective on this, 9/11, which so many of us lived through in this state and in this nation: 2,753 lives lost. This crisis, we've lost 6,268 New Yorkers."

Cuomo has directed flags in the state be flown at half-mast in honor of those who lost their lives to the virus.